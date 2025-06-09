Hurricane Hunters takeoff for storm tasking

Members from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron took off from Kessler Air Force Base, Miss. to fly Hurricane Erick located in the Pacific Ocean, June 18, 2025 as the first storm mission of 2025 hurricane season. As the only unit in the Department of Defense tasked with flying into tropical storms and hurricanes, the Hurricane Hunters collect critical atmospheric data—such as wind speed, pressure, temperature, and humidity—to improve storm forecasting and support public safety efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessica L. Kendziorek)
