Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Hunters takeoff for storm tasking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    Members from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron took off from Kessler Air Force Base, Miss. to fly Hurricane Erick located in the Pacific Ocean, June 18, 2025 as the first storm mission of 2025 hurricane season. As the only unit in the Department of Defense tasked with flying into tropical storms and hurricanes, the Hurricane Hunters collect critical atmospheric data—such as wind speed, pressure, temperature, and humidity—to improve storm forecasting and support public safety efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967424
    VIRIN: 250618-F-WF462-1004
    PIN: 1004
    Filename: DOD_111086078
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters takeoff for storm tasking, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    53rd WRS
    403rd Wing
    WeatherReady
    AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Hurricane Erick

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download