    MyNavyHR PCS Guide | Family & Property

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    The MyNavyHR PCS Guide can help your permanent change of station go smoothly. For PCS questions, contact MyNavy Career Center anytime at (833) 330-6622 (MNCC), AskMNCC@navy.mil, or via live chat in MyNavy Portal.

