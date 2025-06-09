Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions during the Korean Conflict

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders and soldiers of the 77th Quartermaster Group received commendations and added campaign streamers to their brigade colors in recognition of the unit's historical contributions to the Korean conflict at the 77th Quartermaster Group headquarters in El Paso, Texas during a ceremony, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Army video and photos by Maj. Mark D.L. Halliday / Released)