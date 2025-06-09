Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions during the Korean Conflict

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Video by Maj. Mark Halliday 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Leaders and soldiers of the 77th Quartermaster Group received commendations and added campaign streamers to their brigade colors in recognition of the unit's historical contributions to the Korean conflict at the 77th Quartermaster Group headquarters in El Paso, Texas during a ceremony, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Army video and photos by Maj. Mark D.L. Halliday / Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 11:11
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

