MEDLOG in Campaigning

Welcome to our series discussing the Army's initiative to integrate the medical commodity Class 8 sustainment and maintenance into the Army sustainment enterprise.

This initiative, MEDLOG and campaigning or MIC is the deliberate shift of MEDLOG from Defense Health Agency or DHA centered support to Army organic capabilities. MEDLOG or Medical Logistics, plays a crucial role in ensuring the success of our military operations by increasing survivability and sustaining our fighting strength.



Directed by Headquarters, Department of the Army Execution Order 318-22, in the first quarter of FY25, the Army began the implementation of MIC at select installations, with future iterations authorized to meet full operational capabilities by FY27 and will be incorporated into the Army's full spectrum of operations.



In this first video, we'll explore the impact of Mick on current and future operations for both medical and non medical sustainers.



MEDLOG involves the receipt, storage and issue of Class 8 medical supplies from requisition to receipt by the end user. It also manages medical readiness by ensuring maintenance is performed on medical equipment.