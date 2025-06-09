Thunderbirds from the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team participated in the Light Leaders Course from June 3-11, 2025, at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, pushing through an intensive leadership development program designed to sharpen small unit tactics and develop agile, adaptable and deployment-ready combat leaders.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 11:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967416
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-DX255-7990
|Filename:
|DOD_111085980
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma Guardsmen forge combat-ready leaders in Light Leaders Course, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma Guardsmen forge combat-ready leaders in Light Leaders Course
No keywords found.