    Oklahoma Guardsmen forge combat-ready leaders in Light Leaders Course

    CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Thunderbirds from the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team participated in the Light Leaders Course from June 3-11, 2025, at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, pushing through an intensive leadership development program designed to sharpen small unit tactics and develop agile, adaptable and deployment-ready combat leaders.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967416
    VIRIN: 250610-A-DX255-7990
    Filename: DOD_111085980
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Guardsmen forge combat-ready leaders in Light Leaders Course, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKLLC25

