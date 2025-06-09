Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250614 Stripes & Stars/Parade B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    Stripes & Stars event held June 14 in Philadelphia, as well as a short parade led by Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967410
    VIRIN: 250614-A-VH612-4180
    Filename: DOD_111085821
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250614 Stripes & Stars/Parade B-Roll, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Daniel Hershkowitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download