    Soldiers showcase operational readiness through Best Warrior Competition 2025

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 28. 2025. Guardsmen from across the Florida Army National Guard competed against each other over the course of several days.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967409
    VIRIN: 250228-F-ZH301-2665
    Filename: DOD_111085791
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

