    Around the Air Force: AFAS Expands Support, DOD Child Care Initiative, Microreactor Pilot Project

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the Air Force Aid Society announces nine new aid categories to better support Airmen, Guardians and their families, the Department of Defense is expanding Child Care initiatives to provide more options to military families, and Eielson Air Force base reaches a groundbreaking milestone for U.S. energy security, moving forward with a plan to deploy a commercial microreactor.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 09:57
