Around the Air Force: AFAS Expands Support, DOD Child Care Initiative, Microreactor Pilot Project

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the Air Force Aid Society announces nine new aid categories to better support Airmen, Guardians and their families, the Department of Defense is expanding Child Care initiatives to provide more options to military families, and Eielson Air Force base reaches a groundbreaking milestone for U.S. energy security, moving forward with a plan to deploy a commercial microreactor.
|06.18.2025
|06.18.2025 09:57
|Video Productions
