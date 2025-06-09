Around the Air Force: AFAS Expands Support, DOD Child Care Initiative, Microreactor Pilot Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the Air Force Aid Society announces nine new aid categories to better support Airmen, Guardians and their families, the Department of Defense is expanding Child Care initiatives to provide more options to military families, and Eielson Air Force base reaches a groundbreaking milestone for U.S. energy security, moving forward with a plan to deploy a commercial microreactor.