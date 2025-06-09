H2F DART weapon simulation system B roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division utilize the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) DART system during physical training led by H2F coaches on May 19-20, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. This footage, shot by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, highlights a team of H2F coaches leading soldiers in a training session involving the DART system combining cognitive and physical challenges to enhance reaction time, accuracy, and tactical awareness, key components of Soldier lethality. The H2F DART system is a virtual reality rifle simulator designed to build a more adaptable and effective fighting force. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)