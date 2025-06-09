Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H2F DART weapon simulation system B roll

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division utilize the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) DART system during physical training led by H2F coaches on May 19-20, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. This footage, shot by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, highlights a team of H2F coaches leading soldiers in a training session involving the DART system combining cognitive and physical challenges to enhance reaction time, accuracy, and tactical awareness, key components of Soldier lethality. The H2F DART system is a virtual reality rifle simulator designed to build a more adaptable and effective fighting force. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967404
    VIRIN: 250618-A-FI370-1001
    Filename: DOD_111085635
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H2F DART weapon simulation system B roll, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DART
    Mental Fitness
    CIMT
    H2F
    Cognitive Fitness
    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)

