Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division utilize the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) DART system during physical training led by H2F coaches on May 19-20, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. This footage, shot by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, highlights a team of H2F coaches leading soldiers in a training session involving the DART system combining cognitive and physical challenges to enhance reaction time, accuracy, and tactical awareness, key components of Soldier lethality. The H2F DART system is a virtual reality rifle simulator designed to build a more adaptable and effective fighting force. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967404
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-FI370-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111085635
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, H2F DART weapon simulation system B roll, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.