Soldiers, civilians and family members gathered for the U.S. Army Health Clinic - Vicenza Change of Command ceremony, marking the passing of command from Col. Michele Kehrle to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves, at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, when military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command, ensuring unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 09:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967401
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-DO858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111085532
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
