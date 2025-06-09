video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers, civilians and family members gathered for the U.S. Army Health Clinic - Vicenza Change of Command ceremony, marking the passing of command from Col. Michele Kehrle to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves, at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, when military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command, ensuring unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)