Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.17.2025

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers, civilians and family members gathered for the U.S. Army Health Clinic - Vicenza Change of Command ceremony, marking the passing of command from Col. Michele Kehrle to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves, at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, when military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command, ensuring unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 09:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967401
    VIRIN: 250617-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_111085532
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    HealthClinicVicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download