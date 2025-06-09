Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250614 Army 250 B-Roll

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    GEN Mingus, VCSA, at Army 250th Birthday Celebration June 14 at 1330 in Philadelphia, plus the 1530 enlistment ceremony.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967400
    VIRIN: 250614-A-VH612-5468
    Filename: DOD_111085501
    Length: 00:38:40
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Army 250
    #Army250

