Battle of Cuzco Well memorial hike

U.S. Soldiers, Marines and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, participate in a memorial hike for the Battle of Cuzco Well, at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 14, 2025. The hike was conducted to commemorate the 127th anniversary of events of the battle during the Spanish American War. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)