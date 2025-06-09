Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Cuzco Well memorial hike

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    U.S. Soldiers, Marines and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, participate in a memorial hike for the Battle of Cuzco Well, at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 14, 2025. The hike was conducted to commemorate the 127th anniversary of events of the battle during the Spanish American War. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 08:32
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    TAGS

    Airmen
    memorial
    soldiers
    GTMO
    Marines
    Cuzco Well

