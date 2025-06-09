Quantico Hosts Regional Active Shooter Response Exercise: Outside B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico and first responders from Stafford and Prince William County conduct an active shooter drill at Lejeune hall, on MCB Quantico, Virginia, June 11, 2025. Quantico hosted a multi-jurisdictional active shooter exercise designed to strengthen first responders’ capabilities in emergency response and public safety operations to improve interagency communication and coordination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dean Gurule)