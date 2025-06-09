U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico and first responders from Stafford and Prince William County conduct an active shooter drill at Lejeune hall, on MCB Quantico, Virginia, June 11, 2025. Quantico hosted a multi-jurisdictional active shooter exercise designed to strengthen first responders’ capabilities in emergency response and public safety operations to improve interagency communication and coordination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 08:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967395
|VIRIN:
|250611-M-HA226-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111085397
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Quantico Hosts Regional Active Shooter Response Exercise: Outside B-Roll, by Sgt Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.