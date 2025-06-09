Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantico Hosts Regional Active Shooter Response Exercise: Outside B-Roll

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dean Gurule 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico and first responders from Stafford and Prince William County conduct an active shooter drill at Lejeune hall, on MCB Quantico, Virginia, June 11, 2025. Quantico hosted a multi-jurisdictional active shooter exercise designed to strengthen first responders’ capabilities in emergency response and public safety operations to improve interagency communication and coordination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 08:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967395
    VIRIN: 250611-M-HA226-1001
    Filename: DOD_111085397
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Provost Marshals Office, USMC, Active Shooter Drill, Safety, First Responders

