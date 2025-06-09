Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire Exercises for Immediate Response 25 - AFN News

    BULGARIA

    06.06.2025

    Video by Airman Alexandra Dale and Staff Sgt. Karla Parra

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Soldiers executed live-fire exercises alongside Bulgarian, Romanian, and Italian soldiers during exercise Immediate Response 25 in Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 7, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, is linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Alexandra Dale).

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 08:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 967394
    VIRIN: 250606-F-UM994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111085359
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BG

    Bulgaria
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    immediateresponse
    Balkan Sentinel

