U.S. Army Soldiers executed live-fire exercises alongside Bulgarian, Romanian, and Italian soldiers during exercise Immediate Response 25 in Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 7, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, is linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Alexandra Dale).
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 08:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|967394
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-UM994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111085359
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Live Fire Exercises for Immediate Response 25 - AFN News, by Amn Alexandra Dale and SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.