    U.S. and Sweden bilateral training 2025 Week 2 B-Roll

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    06.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers based out of Ronneby, work with the 1st Helicopter Squadron to execute focused bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Mar. 30th through June 14th, 2025. The 57th RQS sent a small specialized team composed of TACP, intelligence, communications and survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists to integrate with the Swedish air force rangers. Together they executed live, full-mission profiles to develop and test tactics, techniques and procedures for the ever evolving battlefield in unmanned aircraft systems, counter-UAS and infiltration methods for traditional and non-traditional personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 05:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967389
    VIRIN: 250613-F-MC941-2815
    Filename: DOD_111085306
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Sweden bilateral training 2025 Week 2 B-Roll, by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

