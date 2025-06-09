U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a combat marksmanship program training aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) in the Coral Sea, June 12, 2025. The training was conducted to enable Marines to sustain their weapon familiarity and enhance their lethality. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 05:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967379
|VIRIN:
|250613-M-TU861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111085163
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st MEU | Combat Marksmanship Program B-Roll, by Cpl Angel Diaz Montes De Oca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
