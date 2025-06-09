Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Combat Marksmanship Program B-Roll

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a combat marksmanship program training aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) in the Coral Sea, June 12, 2025. The training was conducted to enable Marines to sustain their weapon familiarity and enhance their lethality. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 05:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967379
    VIRIN: 250613-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111085163
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Lethality, Readiness, LSD 47, CMP, USMC

