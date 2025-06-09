Retired Master Chief Petty Officer David Phillips talks about his summit of Mount Everest on May 18, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 02:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967375
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-FY105-5626
|Filename:
|DOD_111085135
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Frozen Step - David Phillips summits Mount Everest, by SrA Brandt Self and Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.