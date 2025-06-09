Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The American Red Cross and the 51st MDG conduct celebration of dental assistant volunteer graduates

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacqueline Lieberman, 51st Medical Group General Dentist and Thimann Jallah, Regional Program Manager of Osan Air Base American Red Cross talks about the Red Cross Dental Assistance Program held at Osan Air Base, South Korea, on June 13, 2025. Through the program, the team has volunteered approximately 600 hours to train four military spouses in both didactic studies and hands-on chairside experience. (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967370
    VIRIN: 250613-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111085078
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

