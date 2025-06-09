The American Red Cross and the 51st MDG conduct celebration of dental assistant volunteer graduates

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacqueline Lieberman, 51st Medical Group General Dentist and Thimann Jallah, Regional Program Manager of Osan Air Base American Red Cross talks about the Red Cross Dental Assistance Program held at Osan Air Base, South Korea, on June 13, 2025. Through the program, the team has volunteered approximately 600 hours to train four military spouses in both didactic studies and hands-on chairside experience. (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong)
