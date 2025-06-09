The American Red Cross and the 51st MDG conduct celebration of dental assistant volunteer graduates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacqueline Lieberman, 51st Medical Group General Dentist and Thimann Jallah, Regional Program Manager of Osan Air Base American Red Cross talks about the Red Cross Dental Assistance Program held at Osan Air Base, South Korea, on June 13, 2025. Through the program, the team has volunteered approximately 600 hours to train four military spouses in both didactic studies and hands-on chairside experience. (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong)