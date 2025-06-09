Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | ACVs onload onto USS Rushmore B-Roll

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, onload Amphibious Combat Vechicles onto amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) in the Philippine Sea, June 3, 2025. The ACV provides the MEU a ship-to-objective amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability and growth capacity and flexibility to incorporate and adapt future technologies. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 05:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967368
    VIRIN: 250604-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111085069
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    TAGS

    Lethality, Readiness, ACV, LSD 47, USMC, USN

