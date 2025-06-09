Musicians from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific stationed at Yokota Air Base, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, collaborated with the Republic of Korea Air Force band for a joint performance at KBS Hall in Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2025. The PACAF and ROKAF band's rehearsed tirelessly for a week to deliver an exceptional performance transcending the cultural and language differences between the two nations. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Marie Paul)
This work, PACAF and ROKAF Band: Unforgettable Performance, by CPL Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
