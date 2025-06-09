Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF and ROKAF Band: Unforgettable Performance

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Marie Paul 

    AFN Kunsan

    Musicians from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific stationed at Yokota Air Base, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, collaborated with the Republic of Korea Air Force band for a joint performance at KBS Hall in Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2025. The PACAF and ROKAF band's rehearsed tirelessly for a week to deliver an exceptional performance transcending the cultural and language differences between the two nations. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Marie Paul)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 22:06
    Length: 00:01:00
    PACAF band
    AFN Kunsan
    ROKAF Band

