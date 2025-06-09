Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Battery 2-1 Certifies on Missile Systems at Kunsan AB

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, complete certification training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 4, 2025. The training included setting up Patriot missile systems and operating key functions of their tactical vehicles. Certification ensures crews are fully qualified to carry out their air defense mission. (Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 21:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 967361
    VIRIN: 250604-F-RL243-7916
    Filename: DOD_111084948
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Kunsan
    Kunsan AFN
    Alpha Battery 2-1

