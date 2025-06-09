Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, complete certification training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 4, 2025. The training included setting up Patriot missile systems and operating key functions of their tactical vehicles. Certification ensures crews are fully qualified to carry out their air defense mission. (Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 21:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|967361
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-RL243-7916
|Filename:
|DOD_111084948
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Battery 2-1 Certifies on Missile Systems at Kunsan AB, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.