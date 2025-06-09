Marines With CLB-23 Execute Mountain Training Exercise 3-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group (CLB-23) undergo three weeks of Mountain Training Exercise 3-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, from May 28 to June 15, 2025. CLB-23’s mission during MTX was to increase proficiency in core mission essential tasks while operating in a mobility constrained environment due to these extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)



