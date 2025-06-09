Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines With CLB-23 Execute Mountain Training Exercise 3-25

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group (CLB-23) undergo three weeks of Mountain Training Exercise 3-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, from May 28 to June 15, 2025. CLB-23’s mission during MTX was to increase proficiency in core mission essential tasks while operating in a mobility constrained environment due to these extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Dark Mountains - Cinematic Post Rock Ambient" by Most Requested Music / https://stock.adobe.com/

    "BAR WENCH" by Life Span / https://stock.adobe.com/

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 19:21
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Marines With CLB-23 Execute Mountain Training Exercise 3-25, by Cpl Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness, Reserve, MFRMTX3-25, MTX3-25, CLB-23

