U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group (CLB-23) undergo three weeks of Mountain Training Exercise 3-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, from May 28 to June 15, 2025. CLB-23’s mission during MTX was to increase proficiency in core mission essential tasks while operating in a mobility constrained environment due to these extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Dark Mountains - Cinematic Post Rock Ambient" by Most Requested Music / https://stock.adobe.com/
"BAR WENCH" by Life Span / https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 19:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967349
|VIRIN:
|250617-M-UQ888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111084552
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Marines With CLB-23 Execute Mountain Training Exercise 3-25, by Cpl Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
