    ITX 3-25: Lance Cpl. Boaz Kilasi Interview

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Boaz Kilasi, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 25th Regiment, 4th Marine Division, speaks on his experience as a Marine in the Reserves during Integrated Training Exercise 3-25 (ITX 3-25), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 7th, 2025. ITX is a critical Marine Air-Ground Task Force exercise for the Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle, confirming unit readiness through live-fire and combined arms integration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 19:57
    Category: Interviews
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    MARFORRES
    readiness
    4th MARDIV
    MCAGCC 29 Palms
    2/25
    MFR ITX 3-23

