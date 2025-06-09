ITX 3-25: Lance Cpl. Boaz Kilasi Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967348" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Boaz Kilasi, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 25th Regiment, 4th Marine Division, speaks on his experience as a Marine in the Reserves during Integrated Training Exercise 3-25 (ITX 3-25), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 7th, 2025. ITX is a critical Marine Air-Ground Task Force exercise for the Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle, confirming unit readiness through live-fire and combined arms integration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)