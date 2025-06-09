Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motion is Medicine

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    After a stroke nearly ended his Army career, SFC Jeffrey Peters fought his way back—one pedal at a time.

    In this interview, Peters, a platoon sergeant with Fort Riley’s Soldier Recovery Unit, shares how cycling and adaptive sports helped him reclaim his strength, his identity, and his sense of purpose. Selected to represent Team Army at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games, Peters opens up about the fear of losing his military life, the daily struggle to retrain his body, and the thrill of pushing his limits on three wheels.

    His story isn’t just about recovery—it’s about determination, belonging, and finding new power through the camaraderie of competition.

    Music titles "Ride the Wind," "In Search of Solitude," and "Victor Lux" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 17:22
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    Fort Riley
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Soldier Recovery Unit

