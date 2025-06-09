Motion is Medicine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After a stroke nearly ended his Army career, SFC Jeffrey Peters fought his way back—one pedal at a time.



In this interview, Peters, a platoon sergeant with Fort Riley’s Soldier Recovery Unit, shares how cycling and adaptive sports helped him reclaim his strength, his identity, and his sense of purpose. Selected to represent Team Army at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games, Peters opens up about the fear of losing his military life, the daily struggle to retrain his body, and the thrill of pushing his limits on three wheels.



His story isn’t just about recovery—it’s about determination, belonging, and finding new power through the camaraderie of competition.



Music titles "Ride the Wind," "In Search of Solitude," and "Victor Lux" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.