B-Roll: U.S. Marines Conduct Routine Aircraft Maintenance

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine maintenance on CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft assigned to HMH-466, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10-11, 2025. Maintainers contribute to the squadron’s success by ensuring all aircraft are safe and mission ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)
|06.10.2025
|06.17.2025 19:19
|B-Roll
|967330
|250610-M-OQ453-1001
|1001
|DOD_111084270
|00:03:16
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|2
