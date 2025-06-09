Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines Conduct Routine Aircraft Maintenance

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine maintenance on CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft assigned to HMH-466, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 10-11, 2025. Maintainers contribute to the squadron’s success by ensuring all aircraft are safe and mission ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967330
    VIRIN: 250610-M-OQ453-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111084270
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    3rd MAW
    maintenance
    MAG-16
    HMH-466
    CH-53E

