Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    201st E-MIB Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Col. Krystal G. Sessoms assumes command of the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade from Col. David C. Hazelton during a change of command ceremony at Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 17, 2025. The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of America’s First Corps. The 201st E-MIB Intelligence Brigade provides multi-discipline intelligence support to America's First Corps, enabling mission command and readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967316
    VIRIN: 250617-A-AM449-3436
    Filename: DOD_111084036
    Length: 00:36:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201st E-MIB Change of Command, by SGT Elizabeth DeGroot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade
    I Corps (America's First Corps)
    201st E-MIB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download