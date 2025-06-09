U.S. Army Col. Krystal G. Sessoms assumes command of the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade from Col. David C. Hazelton during a change of command ceremony at Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 17, 2025. The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of America’s First Corps. The 201st E-MIB Intelligence Brigade provides multi-discipline intelligence support to America's First Corps, enabling mission command and readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967316
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-AM449-3436
|Filename:
|DOD_111084036
|Length:
|00:36:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 201st E-MIB Change of Command, by SGT Elizabeth DeGroot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.