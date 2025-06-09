201st E-MIB Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967316" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Krystal G. Sessoms assumes command of the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade from Col. David C. Hazelton during a change of command ceremony at Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 17, 2025. The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of America’s First Corps. The 201st E-MIB Intelligence Brigade provides multi-discipline intelligence support to America's First Corps, enabling mission command and readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)