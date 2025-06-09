U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Cardinal Strike 2025, a combat readiness exercise, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 1-11, 2025. This exercise tested rapid deployment capabilities, multi-domain operations and unit readiness in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman De'Quan Simmons, Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan and Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967313
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-NM903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111084014
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen, by SrA DeQuan Simmons, A1C Daisy Quevedo and A1C Devin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
