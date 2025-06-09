Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons, Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo and Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Cardinal Strike 2025, a combat readiness exercise, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 1-11, 2025. This exercise tested rapid deployment capabilities, multi-domain operations and unit readiness in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman De'Quan Simmons, Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan and Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 16:07
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    combat readiness
    Scott AFB
    Mission Ready Airmen
    operate the flagship

