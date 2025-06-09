NMRTC San Diego Honors Hospital Corpsman 127th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video tribute presented at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Hospital Corpsman Ball honors the 127th birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps—celebrating more than a century of steadfast service, sacrifice, and unwavering support to warfighters across every domain. The video showcases historical milestones, combat valor, and present-day medical excellence—underscoring the Hospital Corps’ indispensable role in sustaining lethality, readiness, and survivability on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Navy video by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Lorenzo Earl.)