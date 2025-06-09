A video tribute presented at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Hospital Corpsman Ball honors the 127th birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps—celebrating more than a century of steadfast service, sacrifice, and unwavering support to warfighters across every domain. The video showcases historical milestones, combat valor, and present-day medical excellence—underscoring the Hospital Corps’ indispensable role in sustaining lethality, readiness, and survivability on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Navy video by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Lorenzo Earl.)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967312
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-QS669-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111083992
|Length:
|00:07:35
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NMRTC San Diego Honors Hospital Corpsman 127th Birthday, by PO1 Lorenzo Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
