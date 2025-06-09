Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC San Diego Honors Hospital Corpsman 127th Birthday

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lorenzo Earl 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    A video tribute presented at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Hospital Corpsman Ball honors the 127th birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps—celebrating more than a century of steadfast service, sacrifice, and unwavering support to warfighters across every domain. The video showcases historical milestones, combat valor, and present-day medical excellence—underscoring the Hospital Corps’ indispensable role in sustaining lethality, readiness, and survivability on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Navy video by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Lorenzo Earl.)

    Location: SAN DIEGO, US

    This work, NMRTC San Diego Honors Hospital Corpsman 127th Birthday, by PO1 Lorenzo Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

