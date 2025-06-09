Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri Airmen Restore Teak Furniture for JB Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Force Support Squadron’s services section refurbish teak furniture at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on June 5, 2025. The furniture will be used at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Liberty Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967310
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-UP142-6643
    Filename: DOD_111083939
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Airmen Restore Teak Furniture for JB Hickam, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

