    JB MDL 2025 Change of Command

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Airman Haeleigh Bayle 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Service members, civilian employees, local officials, and community partners attend the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Change of Command ceremony in Hangar 2201, June 17, 2025. U.S. Air Force Col. Michael D. Stefanovic assumed command of both JB MDL and the 87th Air Base Wing, succeeding Col. Anthony L. Smith. The ceremony recognized Col. Smith’s leadership and welcomed Col. Stefanovic as the new installation and wing commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Haeleigh Bayle)

    change of command ceremony
    JB MDL
    87 ABW
    Joint Base McGuire - Dix - Lakehurst

