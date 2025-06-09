JB MDL 2025 Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members, civilian employees, local officials, and community partners attend the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Change of Command ceremony in Hangar 2201, June 17, 2025. U.S. Air Force Col. Michael D. Stefanovic assumed command of both JB MDL and the 87th Air Base Wing, succeeding Col. Anthony L. Smith. The ceremony recognized Col. Smith’s leadership and welcomed Col. Stefanovic as the new installation and wing commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Haeleigh Bayle)