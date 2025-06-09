JB MDL 2025 Change of Command

Service members, civilian employees, local officials, and community partners attend the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Change of Command ceremony in Hangar 2201, June 17, 2025. U.S. Air Force Col. Michael D. Stefanovic assumed command of both JB MDL and the 87th Air Base Wing, succeeding Col. Anthony L. Smith. The ceremony recognized Col. Smith’s leadership and welcomed Col. Stefanovic as the new installation and wing commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Haeleigh Bayle)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967307
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-WW862-3138
|Filename:
|DOD_111083855
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
