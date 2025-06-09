Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250th Silver Coin Announcment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jarrett Johnson 

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Video production highlighting the minting of the Army's 250th anniversary american eagle one ounce silver proof coin as apart of the Army's 250th birthday yearlong celebration. Celebrate the Army's proud legacy with this timeless tribute to American strength and service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967305
    VIRIN: 250515-A-KH323-1001
    Filename: DOD_111083796
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250th Silver Coin Announcment, by SGT Jarrett Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Point
    This Well Defend
    Comemorative
    US Mint
    Army 250
    silver coin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download