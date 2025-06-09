Video production highlighting the minting of the Army's 250th anniversary american eagle one ounce silver proof coin as apart of the Army's 250th birthday yearlong celebration. Celebrate the Army's proud legacy with this timeless tribute to American strength and service.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967305
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-KH323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111083796
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army 250th Silver Coin Announcment, by SGT Jarrett Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.