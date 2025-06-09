Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12D, 12P, 12Y Advanced Individual Training

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    U.S. Army Advance Individual Training (AIT) Instructors teach soldiers the military occupational specialties Diver, Prime Power Production Specialist, and Geospatial Engineer on Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 28, 2025. AIT Soldiers are prepared to support Army engineer missions by developing skills essential to sustainment, mobility, and infrastructure support on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gregory Menke)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967304
    VIRIN: 250428-A-ED112-2684
    Filename: DOD_111083789
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: MISSOURI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Training
    12P Prime Power Production Specialist
    12D Diver
    Advanced Individual Training (AIT)
    12Y Geospatial Engineer

