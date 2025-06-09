U.S. Army Advance Individual Training (AIT) Instructors teach soldiers the military occupational specialties Diver, Prime Power Production Specialist, and Geospatial Engineer on Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 28, 2025. AIT Soldiers are prepared to support Army engineer missions by developing skills essential to sustainment, mobility, and infrastructure support on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gregory Menke)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 15:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967304
|VIRIN:
|250428-A-ED112-2684
|Filename:
|DOD_111083789
|Length:
|00:07:23
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12D, 12P, 12Y Advanced Individual Training, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
