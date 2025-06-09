PSNS Apprenticeship Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video highlighting the Apprenticeship program at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Wash. Since 1901, the civilian apprenticeship program at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, has trained civilians in more than two dozen shipyard trades, including welding, machine operations, electrical work, rigging, painting and shipfitting. Each of these trades is key to readiness within the U.S. military. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)