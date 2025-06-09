Video highlighting the Apprenticeship program at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Wash. Since 1901, the civilian apprenticeship program at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, has trained civilians in more than two dozen shipyard trades, including welding, machine operations, electrical work, rigging, painting and shipfitting. Each of these trades is key to readiness within the U.S. military. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 15:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967302
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-VS137-6287
|Filename:
|DOD_111083761
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|PUGET SOUND NAVAL SHIPYARD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PSNS Apprenticeship Program, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.