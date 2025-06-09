Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSNS Apprenticeship Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUGET SOUND NAVAL SHIPYARD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Video highlighting the Apprenticeship program at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Wash. Since 1901, the civilian apprenticeship program at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, has trained civilians in more than two dozen shipyard trades, including welding, machine operations, electrical work, rigging, painting and shipfitting. Each of these trades is key to readiness within the U.S. military. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 15:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967302
    VIRIN: 250618-F-VS137-6287
    Filename: DOD_111083761
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: PUGET SOUND NAVAL SHIPYARD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSNS Apprenticeship Program, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    welding
    certification
    Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
    Washington
    apprentice course
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download