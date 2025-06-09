Maryland Guard aviators support Army 250th static display

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrews and pilots from the Maryland Army National Guard support a UH-60 Black Hawk static display during the Army’s 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, June 14, 2025. The aviation team engaged with the public throughout the day, answering questions and showcasing the Guard’s mission capabilities as part of the Army National Guard’s contribution to the celebration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)