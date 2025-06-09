Aircrews and pilots from the Maryland Army National Guard support a UH-60 Black Hawk static display during the Army’s 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, June 14, 2025. The aviation team engaged with the public throughout the day, answering questions and showcasing the Guard’s mission capabilities as part of the Army National Guard’s contribution to the celebration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967301
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-AW306-7564
|Filename:
|DOD_111083748
|Length:
|00:06:48
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Guard aviators support Army 250th static display, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.