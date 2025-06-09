Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Guard aviators support Army 250th static display

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Aircrews and pilots from the Maryland Army National Guard support a UH-60 Black Hawk static display during the Army’s 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, June 14, 2025. The aviation team engaged with the public throughout the day, answering questions and showcasing the Guard’s mission capabilities as part of the Army National Guard’s contribution to the celebration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967301
    VIRIN: 250614-A-AW306-7564
    Filename: DOD_111083748
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Guard aviators support Army 250th static display, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    UH60 Black Hawk helicopter
    MDARNG
    Army Birthday 2025
    A250

