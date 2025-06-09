0417-USS-Bulkeley_Flight-Ops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), departs the port of Rotterdam after finishing At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)