The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), departs the port of Rotterdam after finishing At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967299
|VIRIN:
|250528-N-LX270-1001
|PIN:
|270
|Filename:
|DOD_111083715
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 0417-USS-Bulkeley_Flight-Ops, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.