    0417-USS-Bulkeley_Flight-Ops

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), departs the port of Rotterdam after finishing At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967299
    VIRIN: 250528-N-LX270-1001
    PIN: 270
    Filename: DOD_111083715
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    This work, 0417-USS-Bulkeley_Flight-Ops, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolfpack
    DESRON 60
    DDG-84
    Destroyer (DDG)

