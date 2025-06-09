Atlantic Trident 25: Lightning over Finland

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, conducts aerial refueling operations with F-35A Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 over Finland, June 16, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 ensures NATO Allies stand together in support of a safe, stable, and secure Euro-Atlantic region by increasing warfighting capabilities, maintaining readiness, and refining operational integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|06.16.2025
|06.17.2025 14:50
|B-Roll
|967294
|250616-F-XA271-2001
|DOD_111083656
|00:02:27
|ROVANIEMI AIR BASE, FI
|2
|2
