Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlantic Trident 25: Lightning over Finland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROVANIEMI AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, conducts aerial refueling operations with F-35A Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 over Finland, June 16, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 ensures NATO Allies stand together in support of a safe, stable, and secure Euro-Atlantic region by increasing warfighting capabilities, maintaining readiness, and refining operational integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967294
    VIRIN: 250616-F-XA271-2001
    Filename: DOD_111083656
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: ROVANIEMI AIR BASE, FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Trident 25: Lightning over Finland, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Atlantic Trident 25, 100th ARW, AT25, EUCOM, USAFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download