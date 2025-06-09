Atlantic Trident 25: Lightning over Finland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, conducts aerial refueling operations with F-35A Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 over Finland, June 16, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 ensures NATO Allies stand together in support of a safe, stable, and secure Euro-Atlantic region by increasing warfighting capabilities, maintaining readiness, and refining operational integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)