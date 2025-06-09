23 MDG keeps the Flying Tigers healthy and mission ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 23rd Medical Group provides care for Airmen, families, and retirees at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 29, 2025. The group delivers comprehensive medical support that ensures service members remain mission ready while also promoting the health and well-being of the entire base community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)