Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23 MDG keeps the Flying Tigers healthy and mission ready

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    The 23rd Medical Group provides care for Airmen, families, and retirees at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 29, 2025. The group delivers comprehensive medical support that ensures service members remain mission ready while also promoting the health and well-being of the entire base community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967275
    VIRIN: 250606-F-JS667-3561
    Filename: DOD_111083039
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 MDG keeps the Flying Tigers healthy and mission ready, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    23rd Wing
    23rd Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download