    Defense Officials Testify on Military Construction, Family Housing

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense officials testify on President Donald J. Trump’s fiscal year 2026 budget for military construction and family housing before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on military construction, Veterans Affairs and related agencies during a hearing in Washington, June 17, 2025. The witnesses include Dale Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment; Army Lt. Gen. David Wilson, deputy chief of staff for installations; Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon, deputy chief of naval operations for installations and logistics; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen D. Sklenka, deputy commandant for installations and logistics; Air Force Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection; Space Force Brig. Gen. Zachary S. Warakomski, assistant deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber and nuclear.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:45
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:19:09
    Location: US

