Linville Caverns reopened in 2025 after sustaining damage from Hurricane Helene and months of recovery work, including waterway debris removal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Marion, North Carolina, June 15, 2025. The mission helped restore access to the natural attraction and protect the surrounding area from long-term environmental impacts (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 11:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967269
|VIRIN:
|250615-A-FB511-8289
|Filename:
|DOD_111082917
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Linville Caverns Reopens with Help from USACE, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
