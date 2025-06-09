Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linville Caverns Reopens with Help from USACE

    MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Linville Caverns reopened in 2025 after sustaining damage from Hurricane Helene and months of recovery work, including waterway debris removal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Marion, North Carolina, June 15, 2025. The mission helped restore access to the natural attraction and protect the surrounding area from long-term environmental impacts (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 11:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967269
    VIRIN: 250615-A-FB511-8289
    Filename: DOD_111082917
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

