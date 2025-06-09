Linville Caverns Reopens with Help from USACE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967269" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Linville Caverns reopened in 2025 after sustaining damage from Hurricane Helene and months of recovery work, including waterway debris removal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Marion, North Carolina, June 15, 2025. The mission helped restore access to the natural attraction and protect the surrounding area from long-term environmental impacts (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).