Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    City of Corpus Christi Proclamation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    In a special proclamation, the Mayor of Corpus Christi officially recognized June 14th as a day dedicated to honoring the United States Army on its 250th Birthday, acknowledging its profound historical contributions and unwavering commitment to national defense

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967268
    VIRIN: 250611-A-EP447-1001
    Filename: DOD_111082908
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, City of Corpus Christi Proclamation, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Corpus Chiristi
    CCAD
    WEARECCAD
    Army 250 #Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download