In a special proclamation, the Mayor of Corpus Christi officially recognized June 14th as a day dedicated to honoring the United States Army on its 250th Birthday, acknowledging its profound historical contributions and unwavering commitment to national defense
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967268
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-EP447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111082908
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, City of Corpus Christi Proclamation, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
