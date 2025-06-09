Fort Bliss Sports Specialist helps Soldiers, Veterans and their Families Design Custom Workout Plans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tony McClure is a Sports Specialist at the Iron Works Gym West and specializes in developing custom workout plans for Soldiers, veterans, and their families. Tony, along with gym enthusiast Vanessa Hull, spoke with Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack, April 17, to discuss the importance and benefits of maintaining physical fitness.



(U.S. Army video done by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)