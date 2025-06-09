Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Bliss Sports Specialist helps Soldiers, Veterans and their Families Design Custom Workout Plans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Tony McClure is a Sports Specialist at the Iron Works Gym West and specializes in developing custom workout plans for Soldiers, veterans, and their families. Tony, along with gym enthusiast Vanessa Hull, spoke with Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack, April 17, to discuss the importance and benefits of maintaining physical fitness.

    (U.S. Army video done by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 13:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967266
    VIRIN: 250417-A-PT036-5288
    PIN: 0011
    Filename: DOD_111082899
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss Sports Specialist helps Soldiers, Veterans and their Families Design Custom Workout Plans, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download