Fort Bliss Sports Specialist helps Soldiers, Veterans and their Families Design Custom Workout Plans

Tony McClure is a Sports Specialist at the Iron Works Gym West and specializes in developing custom workout plans for Soldiers, veterans, and their families. Tony, along with gym enthusiast Vanessa Hull, spoke with Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack, April 17, to discuss the importance and benefits of maintaining physical fitness.
(U.S. Army video done by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
