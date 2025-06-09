Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band Kick off Fort Riley's 2025 Summer Concert Series

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Residents of Fort Riley and surrounding areas kick off Fort Riley's 2025 Summer Concert Series with food, family fun and a concert featuring Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band in celebration of the Army's 250th Birthday on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 13, 2025. This event was the first of two free concerts planned for the summer of 2025.

    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    This work, Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band Kick off Fort Riley's 2025 Summer Concert Series, by Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Gary Sinise
    The Lt. Dan Band
    Fort Riley's 2025 Summer Concert Series

