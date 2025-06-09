Residents of Fort Riley and surrounding areas kick off Fort Riley's 2025 Summer Concert Series with food, family fun and a concert featuring Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band in celebration of the Army's 250th Birthday on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 13, 2025. This event was the first of two free concerts planned for the summer of 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967258
|VIRIN:
|250613-D-GS387-5657
|PIN:
|4609
|Filename:
|DOD_111082855
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band Kick off Fort Riley's 2025 Summer Concert Series, by Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
