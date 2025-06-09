Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band Kick off Fort Riley's 2025 Summer Concert Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Residents of Fort Riley and surrounding areas kick off Fort Riley's 2025 Summer Concert Series with food, family fun and a concert featuring Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band in celebration of the Army's 250th Birthday on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 13, 2025. This event was the first of two free concerts planned for the summer of 2025.