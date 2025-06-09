Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Embassy in Panama, and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) of Panama tour the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Liberty while docked in Panama City, Panama, June 12, 2025. The Aeronaval and Coast Guard members conducted a subject matter expert and cultural exchange, exploring the capabilities of the recently decommissioned U.S. Coast Guard Island-Class patrol boats.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967257
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-JC347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111082850
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SENAN tours USCG Cutters in Panama B-Roll, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.