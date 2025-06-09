SENAN tours USCG Cutters in Panama B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Embassy in Panama, and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) of Panama tour the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Liberty while docked in Panama City, Panama, June 12, 2025. The Aeronaval and Coast Guard members conducted a subject matter expert and cultural exchange, exploring the capabilities of the recently decommissioned U.S. Coast Guard Island-Class patrol boats.