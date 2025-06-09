Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Co. MG Shoot Reel

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, fire the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise at Marine Corps Base Quantico. As part of the Corps’ premier ceremonial and security unit, the Marines maintain operational proficiency through routine weapons training. The exercise included live firing, corrective actions and proper handling of both weapon systems, ensuring the Marines remain ready and capable of responding to missions at home or abroad. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967253
    VIRIN: 250617-M-IW482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111082842
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Co. MG Shoot Reel, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW
    Bravo Company Marine Barracks Washington

