U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, fire the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise at Marine Corps Base Quantico. As part of the Corps’ premier ceremonial and security unit, the Marines maintain operational proficiency through routine weapons training. The exercise included live firing, corrective actions and proper handling of both weapon systems, ensuring the Marines remain ready and capable of responding to missions at home or abroad. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 12:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967253
|VIRIN:
|250617-M-IW482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111082842
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Bravo Co. MG Shoot Reel, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
