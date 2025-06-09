Bravo Co. MG Shoot Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, fire the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise at Marine Corps Base Quantico. As part of the Corps’ premier ceremonial and security unit, the Marines maintain operational proficiency through routine weapons training. The exercise included live firing, corrective actions and proper handling of both weapon systems, ensuring the Marines remain ready and capable of responding to missions at home or abroad. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)