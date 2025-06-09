Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill KC-135 refuels Charleston C-17s

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Aircrew members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, refuel a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, over the southeastern United States, June 11, 2025. The KC-135 and C-17 are two of Air Mobility Command’s critical force enablers. Together the duo has the capability to deliver troops, cargo and fuel anywhere in the world, at any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 10:55
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    Air Mobility Command
    437th Airlift Wing
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    KC-135
    C-17

