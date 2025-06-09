Aircrew members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, refuel a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, over the southeastern United States, June 11, 2025. The KC-135 and C-17 are two of Air Mobility Command’s critical force enablers. Together the duo has the capability to deliver troops, cargo and fuel anywhere in the world, at any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967249
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-IA158-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111082770
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill KC-135 refuels Charleston C-17s, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.