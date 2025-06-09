MacDill KC-135 refuels Charleston C-17s

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, refuel a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, over the southeastern United States, June 11, 2025. The KC-135 and C-17 are two of Air Mobility Command’s critical force enablers. Together the duo has the capability to deliver troops, cargo and fuel anywhere in the world, at any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)