2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne DivisionH2F SPEAR2 "recovery pt" b roll

Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” participate in the Spartan Performance Enhancement and Rapid Recovery (SPEAR2) program, part of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program on May 19, 2025, at the Geronimo Gym Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Formerly known as “profile PT”, SPEAR2 is designed to help injured soldiers recover more effectively under the supervision of trained professionals. This footage, shot by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, highlights individualized physical training sessions let by professional H2F team members focuses on strength, mobility, and speed, accelerating recovery timelines and enhancing overall readiness. By restoring physical performance and resilience, SPEAR2 directly contributes to increased warfighter lethality across the formation. (U.S. Army Video edited by Sgt. 1st. Class John Miller)