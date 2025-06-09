Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne DivisionH2F SPEAR2 "recovery pt" b roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” participate in the Spartan Performance Enhancement and Rapid Recovery (SPEAR2) program, part of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program on May 19, 2025, at the Geronimo Gym Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Formerly known as “profile PT”, SPEAR2 is designed to help injured soldiers recover more effectively under the supervision of trained professionals. This footage, shot by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, highlights individualized physical training sessions let by professional H2F team members focuses on strength, mobility, and speed, accelerating recovery timelines and enhancing overall readiness. By restoring physical performance and resilience, SPEAR2 directly contributes to increased warfighter lethality across the formation. (U.S. Army Video edited by Sgt. 1st. Class John Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967246
    VIRIN: 250617-A-FI370-1001
    Filename: DOD_111082693
    Length: 00:24:55
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne DivisionH2F SPEAR2 "recovery pt" b roll, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fitness
    injury prevention
    soldier readiness
    H2f
    recovery pt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download