    Minnesota National Guard 55th CERFP Informational Video

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    The 55th CERFP (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Enhanced Response Force Package), a specialized unit in the Minnesota National Guard, conducts training at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, on May 14th, 2025. The 55th CERFP's mission is to provide a rapid response capability to assist local and state emergency management agencies in their response efforts, ensuring they have the necessary resources and expertise to address Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) challenges. They assist local and state authorities in the event of a CBRN incident, including natural disasters and terrorist attacks involving hazardous materials (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 10:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967245
    VIRIN: 250514-A-AR912-2894
    Filename: DOD_111082683
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US

    CERFP Exercise
    CERFP Army Air National Guard
    CBRN (chemical biological radiological nuclear) training
    Minnesota National Guard
    55th CERFP

