Minnesota National Guard 55th CERFP Informational Video

The 55th CERFP (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Enhanced Response Force Package), a specialized unit in the Minnesota National Guard, conducts training at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, on May 14th, 2025. The 55th CERFP's mission is to provide a rapid response capability to assist local and state emergency management agencies in their response efforts, ensuring they have the necessary resources and expertise to address Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) challenges. They assist local and state authorities in the event of a CBRN incident, including natural disasters and terrorist attacks involving hazardous materials (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).
