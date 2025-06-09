2025 Best Squad Competition (Vertical)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army video features air defenders with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, HHB, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery, and 11th Missile Defense Battery completing the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment for the 2025 Best Squad Competition June 12, 2025, on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967239
    VIRIN: 250617-A-JK865-7734
    Filename: DOD_111082471
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, BestSquad2025

