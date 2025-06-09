81st D-Day Anniversary: 101st Airborne Division reenactment ceremony held for WWII Veterans

A parade takes place to honor WWII Veterans and fallen soldiers and celebrate the liberation of France from Nazi occupation in Carentan, France, June 7, 2025. U.S. military personnel are in France to mark the 81st anniversary of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. More than 80 commemorative events took place from June 3 to 8 across approximately 40 communities in the Normandy region, including a bilateral ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery on June 6 and an airborne operation on June 8. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967231
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-QT852-2680
|Filename:
|DOD_111082287
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
