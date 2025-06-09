Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st D-Day Anniversary: 101st Airborne Division reenactment ceremony held for WWII Veterans

    FRANCE

    06.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A parade takes place to honor WWII Veterans and fallen soldiers and celebrate the liberation of France from Nazi occupation in Carentan, France, June 7, 2025. U.S. military personnel are in France to mark the 81st anniversary of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. More than 80 commemorative events took place from June 3 to 8 across approximately 40 communities in the Normandy region, including a bilateral ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery on June 6 and an airborne operation on June 8. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967231
    VIRIN: 250607-A-QT852-2680
    Filename: DOD_111082287
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st D-Day Anniversary: 101st Airborne Division reenactment ceremony held for WWII Veterans, by SGT Anthony Ackah-Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay, WWII81inEurope, StrongerTogether, SwordofFreedom, USSOCOM, SOCEUR

