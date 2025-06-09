Guam National Guard leads tactical medical training with Philippine Reserves through State Partnership Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Guam Army National Guard medics train Philippine Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Reservists in Cavite, Philippines, May 21–24, 2025. The exchange focused on Tactical Combat Casualty Care and tactical movement techniques, culminating in a simulated exercise to reinforce readiness and interoperability. Guam and the Philippines have shared a partnership through the DOD National Guard State Partnership Program relationship since 2000, building lasting cooperation and enhancing regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)