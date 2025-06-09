Guam Army National Guard medics train Philippine Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Reservists in Cavite, Philippines, May 21–24, 2025. The exchange focused on Tactical Combat Casualty Care and tactical movement techniques, culminating in a simulated exercise to reinforce readiness and interoperability. Guam and the Philippines have shared a partnership through the DOD National Guard State Partnership Program relationship since 2000, building lasting cooperation and enhancing regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 08:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967229
|VIRIN:
|250524-A-AW306-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111082284
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guam National Guard leads tactical medical training with Philippine Reserves through State Partnership Program, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.