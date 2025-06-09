Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam National Guard leads tactical medical training with Philippine Reserves through State Partnership Program

    PHILIPPINES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Guam Army National Guard medics train Philippine Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Reservists in Cavite, Philippines, May 21–24, 2025. The exchange focused on Tactical Combat Casualty Care and tactical movement techniques, culminating in a simulated exercise to reinforce readiness and interoperability. Guam and the Philippines have shared a partnership through the DOD National Guard State Partnership Program relationship since 2000, building lasting cooperation and enhancing regional security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    medics
    Guam Army National Guard

